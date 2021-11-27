Royal Bank of Canada Has $1.59 Million Position in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 242,090 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,098 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust were worth $1,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BGY. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 103.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 145,695 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 74,103 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 7.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,704,948 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $58,909,000 after buying an additional 644,009 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust in the first quarter valued at $61,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 672.5% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 9,803 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 8,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 4.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 158,133 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 6,014 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:BGY opened at $6.15 on Friday. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a twelve month low of $5.68 and a twelve month high of $6.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.23 and a 200-day moving average of $6.36.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.034 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.63%.

About BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 13, 2007 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

