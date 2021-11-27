Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its position in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 216,872 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 4,160 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure were worth $1,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure during the first quarter valued at $89,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure during the first quarter valued at $102,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 14.7% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,850 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure during the second quarter valued at $288,000. Finally, McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 8.7% during the second quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,562 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 3,317 shares during the period.

KMF stock opened at $7.30 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.32. Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.21 and a fifty-two week high of $7.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st.

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure Profile

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc is a closed-end management investment company. The firm focuses in securities of companies in the midstream and energy sector, consisting of Midstream Master Limited Partnerships (MLPs), Midstream Companies, Other MLPs, and Other Energy Companies. It intends to provide a high level of total return with an emphasis on making quarterly cash distributions to its stockholders.

