Bank of America Corp DE Decreases Stock Holdings in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its position in shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 210,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 287,448 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $7,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 28,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Altice USA by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 117,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,001,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Altice USA by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 49,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Altice USA by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alamar Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Altice USA by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 88,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. 54.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Altice USA news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total value of $62,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerrit Jan Bakker purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.75 per share, with a total value of $41,875.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 18,500 shares of company stock valued at $312,845 and have sold 9,000 shares valued at $193,890. Corporate insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Altice USA from $35.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. HSBC raised Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Altice USA in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Altice USA from $44.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altice USA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

ATUS opened at $16.02 on Friday. Altice USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.73 and a 12-month high of $38.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.66. The company has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.04.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 87.53% and a net margin of 10.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Altice USA, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

