Bank of America Corp DE Sells 66,148 Shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its position in shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,148 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Axos Financial were worth $7,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Axos Financial by 124.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 966,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,841,000 after acquiring an additional 536,225 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Axos Financial by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 51,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Axos Financial by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 75,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,498,000 after purchasing an additional 14,664 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Axos Financial by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 132,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,159,000 after purchasing an additional 31,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in Axos Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $917,000. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 25,318 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $1,527,941.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas M. Constantine sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total value of $119,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AX opened at $58.09 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.83. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Axos Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $33.31 and a one year high of $62.44.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $173.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.06 million. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 30.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axos Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Axos Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Axos Financial from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.83.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

