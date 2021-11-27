Bank of America Corp DE Sells 11,752 Shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its stake in shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,752 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Papa John’s International were worth $7,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 6,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Papa John’s International by 766.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. 96.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PZZA opened at $128.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -314.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.96. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.41 and a 1-year high of $140.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $127.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.90.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $512.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.93 million. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 59.13% and a net margin of 5.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Analysts predict that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -341.46%.

PZZA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on Papa John’s International from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 6th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Papa John’s International from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Papa John’s International from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Papa John’s International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.60.

In other news, CEO Robert Lynch sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total value of $1,668,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.02, for a total value of $532,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

