Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) Shares Acquired by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,147 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,690 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.09% of Argo Group International worth $1,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 2.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,212,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,488,000 after purchasing an additional 70,549 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 0.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,193,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,694,000 after purchasing an additional 9,756 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 10.2% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,485,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,991,000 after purchasing an additional 137,443 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 12.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 752,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,015,000 after purchasing an additional 82,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 0.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 539,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,944,000 after purchasing an additional 4,413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ARGO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Argo Group International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Argo Group International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Argo Group International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Argo Group International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Argo Group International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.85.

ARGO opened at $57.28 on Friday. Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $39.05 and a fifty-two week high of $61.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 0.94.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.98. Argo Group International had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 5.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Argo Group International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.10%.

Argo Group International Company Profile

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.

