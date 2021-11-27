Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) Shares Acquired by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 45,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,759 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Camtek were worth $1,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Camtek during the second quarter worth about $238,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Camtek by 1.7% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,690,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,764,000 after acquiring an additional 28,961 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Camtek during the second quarter worth about $3,409,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Camtek by 13.8% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 35,035 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 4,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Camtek by 5.5% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 90,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,409,000 after acquiring an additional 4,743 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Camtek alerts:

CAMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Camtek from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Camtek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of CAMT stock opened at $44.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.17. Camtek Ltd. has a 12 month low of $18.30 and a 12 month high of $49.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 35.72 and a beta of 1.52.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. Camtek had a net margin of 22.61% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The company had revenue of $70.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Camtek’s quarterly revenue was up 76.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Camtek Ltd. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Camtek Profile

Camtek Ltd. manufactures metrology and inspection equipment, and provides software solutions serving the advanced packaging, memory, complementary metaloxidesemiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems radio frequency and other segments in the Semiconductors industry. The company provides solutions and yield-enhancement data, enabling manufacturers to improve yield and drive down their production costs.

Further Reading: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Camtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.