Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 303,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 65,081 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Team were worth $2,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Team by 5.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 114,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Team by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,549,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,384,000 after purchasing an additional 38,670 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Team in the 2nd quarter worth about $117,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Team by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 398,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,591,000 after purchasing an additional 20,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Team by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,293,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,364,000 after purchasing an additional 21,434 shares during the last quarter. 73.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TISI opened at $1.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $42.75 million, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.90. Team, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $13.84.

Team (NYSE:TISI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The business services provider reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.72). Team had a negative return on equity of 32.23% and a negative net margin of 8.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Team, Inc. will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

Team, Inc engages in the provision of digitally-enabled asset performance assurance and optimization solutions. It operates through the following segments: Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT), Mechanical Services (MS), and Quest Integrity. The Inspection and Heat Treating segment offers conventional and advanced non-destructive testing (NDT) heat treating and thermal services, tank management, and pipeline integrity solutions, as well as associated engineering and condition assessment services.

