Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) by 68.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 285,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,899 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $11,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 77.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Axcelis Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 153.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Axcelis Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Axcelis Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $151,000. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

Shares of Axcelis Technologies stock opened at $62.83 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.95 and its 200-day moving average is $45.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.82 and a 12-month high of $65.16.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $176.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.20 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 13.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 3,500 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total transaction of $176,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Russell Low sold 3,305 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.63, for a total value of $167,332.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,848 shares of company stock worth $1,101,408 over the last ninety days. 2.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Axcelis Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high current, medium current, and high energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

See Also: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.