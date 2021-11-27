iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) CEO Sells $523,160.00 in Stock

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) CEO Michel Detheux sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.08, for a total value of $523,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Michel Detheux also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, November 3rd, Michel Detheux sold 6,085 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total value of $175,795.65.
- On Monday, November 1st, Michel Detheux sold 81 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $2,268.00.
- On Thursday, October 21st, Michel Detheux sold 196 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $5,488.00.
- On Tuesday, October 19th, Michel Detheux sold 201 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $5,628.00.
- On Friday, October 15th, Michel Detheux sold 1,635 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $45,796.35.
- On Thursday, September 23rd, Michel Detheux sold 5,322 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.16, for a total transaction of $149,867.52.
- On Wednesday, September 1st, Michel Detheux sold 8,684 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total transaction of $245,757.20.
- On Monday, August 30th, Michel Detheux sold 2,322 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $65,039.22.
- On Friday, August 27th, Michel Detheux sold 8,248 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total value of $232,346.16.
ITOS opened at $35.14 on Friday. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.43 and a 12-month high of $47.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.30 and a 200-day moving average of $26.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.17 and a beta of 1.93.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 42.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. CNA Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 14,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. 98.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ITOS shares. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on iTeos Therapeutics from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of iTeos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.20.
iTeos Therapeutics Company Profile
Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.
