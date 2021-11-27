iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) CEO Sells $523,160.00 in Stock

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) CEO Michel Detheux sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.08, for a total value of $523,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Michel Detheux also recently made the following trade(s):

Get iTeos Therapeutics alerts:

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Michel Detheux sold 6,085 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total value of $175,795.65.

On Monday, November 1st, Michel Detheux sold 81 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $2,268.00.

On Thursday, October 21st, Michel Detheux sold 196 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $5,488.00.

On Tuesday, October 19th, Michel Detheux sold 201 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $5,628.00.

On Friday, October 15th, Michel Detheux sold 1,635 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $45,796.35.

On Thursday, September 23rd, Michel Detheux sold 5,322 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.16, for a total transaction of $149,867.52.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Michel Detheux sold 8,684 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total transaction of $245,757.20.

On Monday, August 30th, Michel Detheux sold 2,322 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $65,039.22.

On Friday, August 27th, Michel Detheux sold 8,248 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total value of $232,346.16.

ITOS opened at $35.14 on Friday. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.43 and a 12-month high of $47.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.30 and a 200-day moving average of $26.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.17 and a beta of 1.93.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.95 by ($3.09). During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.48) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 42.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. CNA Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 14,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. 98.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ITOS shares. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on iTeos Therapeutics from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of iTeos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.20.

iTeos Therapeutics Company Profile

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

Further Reading: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for iTeos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iTeos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.