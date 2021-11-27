Credit Suisse AG Buys Shares of 23,732 NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST)

Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 23,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NTST. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 260.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,705,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,450,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677,940 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 89.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,786,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319,254 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP raised its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 3,608,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,220,000 after acquiring an additional 900,000 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 121.8% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,436,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,126,000 after acquiring an additional 788,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 129.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,184,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,323,000 after buying an additional 667,819 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

NETSTREIT stock opened at $21.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.06 and a 200-day moving average of $24.08. NETSTREIT Corp. has a one year low of $16.63 and a one year high of $26.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The company has a market cap of $864.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.09.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.14). NETSTREIT had a return on equity of 0.90% and a net margin of 10.46%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NETSTREIT Corp. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. NETSTREIT’s payout ratio is 470.59%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist upped their price objective on shares of NETSTREIT from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NETSTREIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of NETSTREIT from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of NETSTREIT from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of NETSTREIT from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.14.

NETSTREIT Company Profile

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

