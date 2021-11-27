ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) Director Sells $656,671.92 in Stock

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) Director Hans Tung sold 166,668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.94, for a total transaction of $656,671.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Hans Tung also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 22nd, Hans Tung sold 166,666 shares of ContextLogic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.10, for a total value of $683,330.60.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Hans Tung sold 347,010 shares of ContextLogic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total transaction of $2,206,983.60.

On Monday, September 13th, Hans Tung sold 347,009 shares of ContextLogic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.63, for a total value of $2,300,669.67.

On Thursday, September 9th, Hans Tung sold 220,899 shares of ContextLogic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total transaction of $1,557,337.95.

Shares of NASDAQ WISH opened at $3.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11. ContextLogic Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.57 and a fifty-two week high of $32.85.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.05. ContextLogic had a negative return on equity of 91.67% and a negative net margin of 33.67%. As a group, equities analysts predict that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WISH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ContextLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup cut their target price on ContextLogic from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Bank of America downgraded ContextLogic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on ContextLogic from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of ContextLogic from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.77.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of ContextLogic by 519.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 142,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 119,198 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ContextLogic in the 3rd quarter worth about $144,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ContextLogic in the third quarter worth $144,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in ContextLogic by 127.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 59,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 33,290 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ContextLogic during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,185,000. Institutional investors own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

ContextLogic Company Profile

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

