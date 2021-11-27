Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Price Target to $58.00

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) had its price objective trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $58.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on HALO. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised Halozyme Therapeutics from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Halozyme Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.00.

NASDAQ:HALO opened at $33.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.51 and its 200-day moving average is $40.93. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $33.50 and a 1-year high of $56.40. The company has a current ratio of 8.99, a quick ratio of 8.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.28.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $1.06. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 88.36% and a return on equity of 187.85%. The firm had revenue of $115.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 29,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.93, for a total transaction of $1,175,938.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total transaction of $2,119,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 587,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,883,840.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 211,450 shares of company stock worth $8,582,599. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HALO. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,685,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,238,000 after purchasing an additional 127,379 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 97,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 15,320 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 109.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 326,266 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,605,000 after purchasing an additional 170,319 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 32.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 335.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 73,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 56,897 shares in the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

