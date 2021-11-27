Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys Shares of 19,786 Tuesday Morning Co. (OTCMKTS:TUEM)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Tuesday Morning Co. (OTCMKTS:TUEM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Tuesday Morning in the 2nd quarter valued at about $563,000. Motive Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Tuesday Morning in the 2nd quarter valued at about $636,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Tuesday Morning in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,309,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives purchased a new position in shares of Tuesday Morning in the 2nd quarter valued at about $500,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Tuesday Morning in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS TUEM opened at $2.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Tuesday Morning Co. has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $5.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.47.

Tuesday Morning (OTCMKTS:TUEM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $176.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.62 million. Tuesday Morning had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a positive return on equity of 4.97%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tuesday Morning Co. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Paul Metcalf bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.68 per share, with a total value of $168,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Fred Hand bought 235,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.81 per share, for a total transaction of $427,024.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 485,925 shares of company stock worth $851,524. Corporate insiders own 36.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tuesday Morning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday.

Tuesday Morning Corporation operates as an off-price retailer in the United States. The company offers various products, such as upscale home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, gourmet food products, pet supplies, bath and body products, toys, and seasonal dÃ©cor products. As of June 30, 2020, it operated approximately 685 stores in 39 states.

