Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases Shares of 13,068 Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRESY. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 996.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 46,957 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria in the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 142.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 9,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 5,475 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 532.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 4,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 3,136 shares during the last quarter. 11.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera y Agropecuaria alerts:

NASDAQ CRESY opened at $4.49 on Friday. Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria has a 52-week low of $3.71 and a 52-week high of $7.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.11 and a 200-day moving average of $5.84.

Cresud SA engages in the production of basic agricultural commodities. It operates through the Agricultural Business, and Urban Properties and Investment Business segments. The Agricultural Business segment comprises of land transformation and sales; agricultural production, other segments such as slaughtering and processing in the meat refrigeration plant, and brokerage activities, and corporate expenses related to agricultural business.

See Also: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRESY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY).

Receive News & Ratings for Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera y Agropecuaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera y Agropecuaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.