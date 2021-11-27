Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 12,883 Shares of PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lessened its position in PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) by 39.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,883 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in PaySign were worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYS. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in PaySign in the second quarter valued at $32,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of PaySign during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of PaySign during the second quarter valued at about $83,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of PaySign during the first quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PaySign by 23.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 9,254 shares during the last quarter. 20.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PaySign alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut PaySign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised PaySign from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $3.50 to $3.75 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, DA Davidson raised PaySign from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.75.

Shares of PAYS opened at $1.96 on Friday. PaySign, Inc. has a one year low of $1.77 and a one year high of $5.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.32 million, a PE ratio of -13.07 and a beta of 1.32.

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. PaySign had a negative return on equity of 57.15% and a negative net margin of 25.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that PaySign, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Joan M. Herman sold 76,004 shares of PaySign stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total transaction of $180,889.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 836,615 shares in the company, valued at $1,991,143.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Newcomer sold 2,462 shares of PaySign stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,532.00, for a total transaction of $6,233,784.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 131,555 shares of company stock valued at $6,554,353 over the last 90 days. 41.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PaySign Profile

PaySign, Inc engages in the provision of prepaid card programs and processing services for corporate, consumer and government applications. It specializes in corporate incentive products, payroll cards, general purpose re-loadable cards, and travel cards. It markets its prepaid solutions through its PaySign brand.

Featured Story: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for PaySign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PaySign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.