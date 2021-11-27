Squarepoint Ops LLC Takes Position in Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 59,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Separately, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Pintec Technology during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PT opened at $0.81 on Friday. Pintec Technology Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $0.76 and a 12-month high of $2.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.95.

Pintec Technology Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of financial services through technology platform. The firm’s financial solutions include point-of-sale financing, personal installment loan, business installment loan, wealth management, and insurance. The company was founded by Wei Wei, Barry Freeman, Xiao Mei Peng, and Jun Dong in June 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

