-$0.02 EPS Expected for Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc (NYSE:SUNL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc (NYSE:SUNL) will post ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Sunlight Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the highest is $0.05. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Sunlight Financial will report full year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.03). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to $0.24. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Sunlight Financial.

Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.20).

SUNL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Sunlight Financial in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sunlight Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Sunlight Financial from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Sunlight Financial in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Sunlight Financial from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sunlight Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.83.

Shares of SUNL opened at $4.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.28. Sunlight Financial has a 12 month low of $4.11 and a 12 month high of $16.66.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SUNL. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunlight Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Sunlight Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunlight Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $129,000. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunlight Financial during the third quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunlight Financial during the third quarter worth $434,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.14% of the company’s stock.

Sunlight Financial Company Profile

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc is a premier, technology-enabled point-of-sale finance company. Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc, formerly known as Spartan Acquisition Corp. II, is based in NEW YORK.

