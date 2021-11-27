Credit Suisse AG Takes Position in Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE)

Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,782 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,000. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.09% of Eagle Bulk Shipping as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,661,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,478 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 176.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 286,419 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $13,553,000 after purchasing an additional 182,873 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 2nd quarter worth $1,676,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,437 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 6,530 shares during the period. 77.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Bulk Shipping stock opened at $40.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.47 and a 200-day moving average of $45.61. Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. has a one year low of $17.08 and a one year high of $56.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $544.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.38.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The shipping company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.21. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a net margin of 20.11% and a return on equity of 24.66%. The company had revenue of $153.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.09) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 19.99%. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s payout ratio is 122.89%.

EGLE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eagle Bulk Shipping currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.67.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Profile

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

