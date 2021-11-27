Credit Suisse AG Increases Stock Position in Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS)

Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.05% of Saul Centers worth $586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BFS. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Saul Centers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the period. 45.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BFS opened at $51.18 on Friday. Saul Centers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.65 and a 12 month high of $54.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.05 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. Saul Centers’s payout ratio is 150.68%.

In other Saul Centers news, VP John F. Collich sold 2,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total transaction of $130,556.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 51.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Saul Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Saul Centers from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Saul Centers from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Saul Centers

Saul Centers, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages inthe ownership, management, and development of income producing properties. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use Properties business segments. The Shopping Centers segment consists community and neighborhood shopping centers which are anchored by supermarkets, discount department stores, and drug stores.

