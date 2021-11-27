WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG decreased its holdings in WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,719 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 8,574 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in WisdomTree Investments were worth $594,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 2.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,732,505 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $85,142,000 after acquiring an additional 382,802 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in WisdomTree Investments by 5.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,284,855 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,566,000 after buying an additional 216,843 shares in the last quarter. Azora Capital LP raised its stake in WisdomTree Investments by 2.5% during the second quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 4,044,409 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,075,000 after buying an additional 100,248 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in WisdomTree Investments by 17.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,595,673 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $22,292,000 after buying an additional 542,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in WisdomTree Investments by 2.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,191,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,589,000 after buying an additional 51,876 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WisdomTree Investments stock opened at $6.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $904.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.43 and a beta of 1.78. WisdomTree Investments, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.19 and a twelve month high of $7.38.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $78.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.65 million. WisdomTree Investments had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that WisdomTree Investments, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. WisdomTree Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.71%.

Several analysts have issued reports on WETF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WisdomTree Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded WisdomTree Investments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on WisdomTree Investments from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WisdomTree Investments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.98.

In other WisdomTree Investments news, insider Peter M. Ziemba sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total transaction of $33,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank Salerno sold 10,024 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.89, for a total value of $59,041.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

WisdomTree Investments Company Profile

WisdomTree Investments, Inc operates as an asset management company that focuses on Exchange Traded Products (ETPs). It distributes ETPs within the asset management industry, including brokerage firms, registered investment advisors, institutional investors, private wealth managers and discount brokers.

