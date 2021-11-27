Credit Suisse AG Grows Stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 16.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,922 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 197.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 80.8% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $110.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $109.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.49. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $86.80 and a 52-week high of $113.98.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Recommended Story: Put Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.