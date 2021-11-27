Credit Suisse AG Buys Shares of 10,163 Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV)

Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,000. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.07% of Veritiv at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VRTV. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Veritiv by 4,730.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Veritiv by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Veritiv in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Veritiv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

VRTV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Veritiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, November 6th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Veritiv from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of VRTV stock opened at $128.84 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $114.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 2.26. Veritiv Co. has a 1 year low of $17.79 and a 1 year high of $158.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.68. Veritiv had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 1.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Veritiv Co. will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

About Veritiv

Veritiv Corp. engages in business-to-business distributor of print, publishing, packaging, facility solutions, print and publishing products and services. The firm provides logistics and supply chain management solutions to its customers. It operates through the following segments: Print, Publishing, Packaging and Facility Solutions.

