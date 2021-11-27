Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $300,000 Stake in Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its stake in shares of Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 63,885 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Affimed were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Affimed during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Affimed in the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Affimed in the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Affimed by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Affimed in the 2nd quarter worth about $105,000. 73.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AFMD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Affimed from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Affimed in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Affimed in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist assumed coverage on Affimed in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Affimed in a research report on Sunday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.13.

Shares of AFMD opened at $6.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $685.06 million, a P/E ratio of -12.67 and a beta of 2.57. Affimed has a 52 week low of $4.78 and a 52 week high of $11.74.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Affimed had a negative return on equity of 40.23% and a negative net margin of 132.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Affimed will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Affimed NV engages in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. It offers ROCK novel proprietary antibody platform, which delivers types of next-generation tetravalent antibody formats, including bispecific and trispecific innate cell engagers. It operates through the following geographical segments: Germany, Europe, and USA.

