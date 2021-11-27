Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Lowers Position in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its stake in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) by 81.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,754 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in New Fortress Energy were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NFE. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $82,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 53.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 23.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 266.5% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $147,000. 84.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Fortress Energy stock opened at $25.16 on Friday. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a one year low of $23.80 and a one year high of $65.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.76 and a beta of 1.58.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.50). New Fortress Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.68% and a negative net margin of 6.54%. The company had revenue of $304.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. New Fortress Energy’s revenue was up 122.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -137.93%.

NFE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on New Fortress Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy in a report on Friday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised New Fortress Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered New Fortress Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on New Fortress Energy from $69.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

New Fortress Energy Profile

New Fortress Energy Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management of integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure. It funds, builds, and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to deliver energy solutions. The company was founded by Wesley Robert Edens on February 25, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

