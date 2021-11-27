UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 11,778 Shares of Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,778 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Ardelyx worth $656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Ardelyx by 66.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,280,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,608,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515,575 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Ardelyx during the second quarter worth approximately $2,539,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Ardelyx by 55.9% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 871,554 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,607,000 after acquiring an additional 312,661 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Ardelyx by 7.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,348,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,380,000 after acquiring an additional 240,628 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ardelyx by 3.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,218,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,140,000 after acquiring an additional 236,120 shares during the period. 82.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ardelyx news, insider Elizabeth A. Grammer sold 77,432 shares of Ardelyx stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.12, for a total value of $86,723.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 85,682 shares of company stock worth $95,591 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARDX stock opened at $0.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $100.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.20 and its 200 day moving average is $3.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Ardelyx, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.87 and a 52-week high of $2.31.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.07). Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 132.31% and a negative net margin of 1,386.48%. Analysts anticipate that Ardelyx, Inc. will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ARDX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Ardelyx from $14.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Ardelyx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.46.

Ardelyx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development and commercialization of medicine for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases. Its product portfolio includes tenapanor, which is an experimental medication that works exclusively in the gut and is in late-stage clinical development.

