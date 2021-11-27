Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $295,000 Stake in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) by 80.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 18,987 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Ameresco were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameresco by 674.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Ameresco by 42.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. 49.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Francis V. Wisneski, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.14, for a total value of $55,312.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 287,432 shares of company stock worth $22,350,093. Corporate insiders own 55.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMRC. Zacks Investment Research raised Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. TheStreet raised Ameresco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. B. Riley lifted their price target on Ameresco from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Ameresco from $73.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Ameresco from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameresco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.30.

Shares of AMRC opened at $89.70 on Friday. Ameresco, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.70 and a 52-week high of $101.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.66 and its 200-day moving average is $66.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.08, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.65.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 5.90%. The company had revenue of $273.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

