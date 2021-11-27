Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Shares Purchased by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) by 6.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust in the second quarter worth $47,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the second quarter valued at $107,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the second quarter valued at $107,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the first quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 12.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. 95.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

KRG stock opened at $20.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 160.01, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.02. Kite Realty Group Trust has a fifty-two week low of $14.30 and a fifty-two week high of $23.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.41). Kite Realty Group Trust had a return on equity of 0.87% and a net margin of 3.80%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This is a boost from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is 553.89%.

KRG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kite Realty Group Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.29.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

See Also: Basic Economics

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.