Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $281,000 Stock Holdings in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,237 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in WesBanco were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of WesBanco by 6.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 153,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,463,000 after buying an additional 8,783 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of WesBanco by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 13,644 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in shares of WesBanco by 66.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 38,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 15,323 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of WesBanco by 171.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 204,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,272,000 after purchasing an additional 128,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of WesBanco by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 72,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares in the last quarter. 62.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of WesBanco in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered WesBanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on WesBanco from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, WesBanco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSBC opened at $33.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.81. WesBanco, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.25 and a 52-week high of $39.87.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $148.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.23 million. WesBanco had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 37.95%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that WesBanco, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. WesBanco’s payout ratio is currently 38.26%.

About WesBanco

WesBanco, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The Community Banking segment delivers services traditionally offered by service commercial banks, including commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans, and certain non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

