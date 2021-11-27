UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Takes Position in Largo Resources Ltd. (NYSE:LGO)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Largo Resources Ltd. (NYSE:LGO) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 41,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Largo Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $626,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Largo Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $6,021,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Largo Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $397,000. Maven Securities LTD bought a new stake in shares of Largo Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $2,174,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Largo Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $3,054,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Largo Resources alerts:

LGO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Largo Resources from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Largo Resources in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Largo Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut Largo Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Largo Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.33.

Shares of LGO opened at $10.05 on Friday. Largo Resources Ltd. has a 12-month low of $7.85 and a 12-month high of $18.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $650.50 million and a PE ratio of 21.85.

Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.10). Largo Resources had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 15.07%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Largo Resources Ltd. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Largo Resources Company Profile

Largo Inc engages in the exploration and production of vanadium at the Maracas Menchen Mine located in Brazil. The firm mines and sells vanadium pentoxide flake, high purity vanadium pentoxide flake, and high purity vanadium pentoxide powder. It also focuses on the advancement of renewable energy storage solutions through its vanadium redox flow battery technology.

Featured Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Largo Resources Ltd. (NYSE:LGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Largo Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Largo Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.