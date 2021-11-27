UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $604,000 Stock Position in Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,806 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Seritage Growth Properties were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Seritage Growth Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $133,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Seritage Growth Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $220,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Seritage Growth Properties by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Seritage Growth Properties by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 2,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Seritage Growth Properties by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SRG opened at $14.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.17. The company has a market cap of $649.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Seritage Growth Properties has a 12-month low of $13.70 and a 12-month high of $24.04.

Seritage Growth Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of retail properties throughout the United States. Its property portfolio includes mall, shopping centers and freestanding locations.

