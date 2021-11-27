UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 18,373 Shares of International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) by 129.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,589 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,373 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.12% of International Seaways worth $625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Seaways in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of International Seaways by 87.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,060 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 2,360 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of International Seaways in the first quarter valued at about $228,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Seaways in the first quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Seaways by 7.9% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 12,234 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the period.

Get International Seaways alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised International Seaways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

NYSE INSW opened at $15.01 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.02. International Seaways, Inc. has a one year low of $14.32 and a one year high of $22.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $760.84 million, a P/E ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.55%.

International Seaways Profile

International Seaways, Inc engages in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Crude Tankers, Product Carriers, and Other. The Crude Tankers segment consists of a fleet of vessels that transport unrefined petroleum. The Product Carriers segment focuses on crude and refined petroleum products.

See Also: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for International Seaways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Seaways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.