UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 4,172 Shares of OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) by 84.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,096 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,172 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in OrthoPediatrics were worth $575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new position in OrthoPediatrics in the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in OrthoPediatrics in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in OrthoPediatrics in the 2nd quarter valued at $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KIDS opened at $58.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.03 and a beta of 0.73. OrthoPediatrics Corp. has a 52-week low of $38.01 and a 52-week high of $73.91.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.13. OrthoPediatrics had a negative return on equity of 7.10% and a negative net margin of 32.93%. As a group, research analysts predict that OrthoPediatrics Corp. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KIDS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OrthoPediatrics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. JMP Securities increased their price target on OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

In other OrthoPediatrics news, Director Stephen F. Burns sold 2,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.58, for a total value of $165,233.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Fred Hite sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $357,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,804 shares of company stock worth $547,572 in the last three months. 30.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OrthoPediatrics Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the design, development, and marketing of anatomically appropriate implants and devices for children with orthopedic conditions. Its products includes PediLoc, PediPlates, Cannulated Screws, PediFlexTM nail, PediNailTM, PediLoc Tibia, ACL Reconstruction System, Locking Cannulated Blade, Locking Proximal Femur, RESPONSE Spine, Bandloc and Pediguard.

