Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $3.75 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Charles and Colvard manufacture, market and distribute moissanite jewels for sale in the worldwide jewelry market. Moissanite, also known by its chemical name, silicon carbide, is a rare, naturally occurring mineral found primarily in meteorites. The Company is the sole manufacturer of scientifically-made moissanite jewels. Their strategy is to create a unique brand image which positions moissanite as a jewel in its own right, distinct from all other jewels based on its fire, brilliance, luster, durability and rarity. “

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CTHR. TheStreet raised Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Roth Capital raised their target price on Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTHR opened at $3.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $94.29 million, a P/E ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.15. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $3.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.85.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $10.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.20 million. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 30.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Charles & Colvard, Ltd. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ollin B. Sykes purchased 41,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.07 per share, for a total transaction of $126,938.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 217.0% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,183,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after acquiring an additional 810,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,112,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,316,000 after acquiring an additional 43,578 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 373,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 148,876 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 231,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 9,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. during the 3rd quarter worth $677,000. Institutional investors own 29.13% of the company’s stock.

Charles & Colvard Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of moissanite jewels and finished jewelry featuring moissanite for sale in the worldwide jewelry market. It operates through the following business segments: Online Channels and Traditional. The Online Channels segment refers to the e-commerce outlets, including charlesandcolvard.com, third-party online marketplaces, drop-ship, other pure-play, and e-commerce outlets.

