Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Price Target Lowered to $38.00 at Morgan Stanley

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $41.00 to $38.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

NTNX has been the topic of several other reports. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Nutanix from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nutanix from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Nutanix from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.91.

NTNX stock opened at $34.58 on Wednesday. Nutanix has a one year low of $25.15 and a one year high of $44.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.16. The company has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 1.63.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $378.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.88) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nutanix will post -2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nutanix news, insider Tyler Wall sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total transaction of $2,278,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Duston Williams sold 19,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total transaction of $807,084.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 256,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,697,294.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 173,044 shares of company stock worth $6,792,459. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Nutanix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nutanix by 3,822.6% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Nutanix by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Nutanix by 97.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It engages in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric.

