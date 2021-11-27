Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) PT Lowered to $80.00

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) had its price target lowered by Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Lightspeed POS from C$100.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James cut their price target on Lightspeed POS from C$140.00 to C$110.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Lightspeed POS from $114.00 to $104.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $112.20.

Get Lightspeed POS alerts:

LSPD stock opened at $54.08 on Wednesday. Lightspeed POS has a fifty-two week low of $50.69 and a fifty-two week high of $130.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $88.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 8.52 and a current ratio of 8.54. The company has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.12 and a beta of 3.57.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Lightspeed POS had a negative return on equity of 3.30% and a negative net margin of 49.63%. The firm had revenue of $133.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 192.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Lightspeed POS will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lightspeed POS by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 10,214 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,451,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $416,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Lightspeed POS by 289.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 927,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,237,000 after acquiring an additional 689,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,599,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.25% of the company’s stock.

About Lightspeed POS

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

Further Reading: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed POS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed POS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.