Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT) PT Set at $9.00 by Raymond James

Raymond James set a $9.00 price objective on Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT) in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Quipt Home Medical’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.73 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.28 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.83 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a buy rating on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Quipt Home Medical from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Benchmark began coverage on Quipt Home Medical in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Quipt Home Medical from C$12.40 to C$12.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Quipt Home Medical from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.25 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Quipt Home Medical currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.30.

Shares of QIPT stock opened at $6.25 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Quipt Home Medical has a 52-week low of $4.40 and a 52-week high of $8.40.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in Quipt Home Medical during the third quarter worth $66,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Quipt Home Medical during the second quarter worth $86,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Quipt Home Medical during the second quarter worth $122,000. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Quipt Home Medical during the third quarter worth $148,000. Institutional investors own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

Quipt Home Medical Company Profile

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home monitoring equipment, supplies, and services for patients in the United States. It offers daily and ambulatory aides; power mobility equipment; BiPAP and CPAP machines, oxygen concentrators, and ventilators; oxygen therapy; sleep apnea and PAP treatment equipment; disease management services; and home ventilator equipment, as well as rents respiratory equipment.

