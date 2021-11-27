Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Price Target Raised to $301.00

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) had its price target lifted by Truist Securities from $262.00 to $301.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on LLY. Argus boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Truist lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Cowen lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised Eli Lilly and from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $271.11.

Shares of LLY stock opened at $260.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $246.14 and a 200 day moving average of $238.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $249.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.32. Eli Lilly and has a twelve month low of $143.13 and a twelve month high of $275.87.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 111.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.83%.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 21,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.33, for a total value of $5,392,039.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

