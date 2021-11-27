Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Insider Sells $5,250,312.00 in Stock

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total value of $5,250,312.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $110.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $129.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $112.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.42. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $95.92 and a 1 year high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.21%.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Stephens raised Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Starbucks from $124.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Starbucks from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 132.7% in the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 256 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 24,513.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 22,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 22,062 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

