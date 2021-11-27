Credit Suisse AG Trims Stock Position in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) by 21.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,493 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 12,004 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Kronos Worldwide were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KRO. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at $157,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,956 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 22,234 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 2,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 24,273 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. 14.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kronos Worldwide alerts:

Shares of Kronos Worldwide stock opened at $14.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.37 and its 200 day moving average is $14.21. Kronos Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.06 and a 1 year high of $18.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 3.06.

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. Kronos Worldwide had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 11.33%. On average, equities analysts expect that Kronos Worldwide, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. Kronos Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.14%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on KRO shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kronos Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kronos Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Kronos Worldwide from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd.

About Kronos Worldwide

Kronos Worldwide, Inc engages in the production and marketing of value-added titanium dioxide pigments. Its products are used for coatings and inks; plastics; paper and paper laminates; man-made fibers; health, food, and beauty; and ceramic, glass, and welding rods applications. The firm also offers assistance in pigment selection, consultation, on-site training, testing on lab scale equipment, and weathering tests technical services.

Read More: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Kronos Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kronos Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.