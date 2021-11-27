Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $285,000 Holdings in Fang Holdings Limited (NYSE:SFUN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its position in Fang Holdings Limited (NYSE:SFUN) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,014 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,509 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.27% of Fang worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Fang during the first quarter worth approximately $263,000. 28.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SFUN stock opened at $4.70 on Friday. Fang Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $4.60 and a 1 year high of $14.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.80 and its 200-day moving average is $8.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 1.14.

Fang Holdings Ltd. engages in the operation of real estate Internet portal and home furnishing and improvement website in China. The company provides marketing, listing, e-commerce, and other value-added services and products for China’s real estate and home furnishing and improvement sectors. Its website supports and active online community and network of users seeking information on, and other value added services and products for real estate and home furnishing and improvement sectors in China.

