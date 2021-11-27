Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 15,472 Shares of Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 299,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,472 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Energy Fuels were worth $1,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UUUU. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Energy Fuels by 309.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 6,505 shares in the last quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Energy Fuels during the second quarter worth $61,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Energy Fuels during the second quarter worth $64,000. QS Investors LLC bought a new stake in Energy Fuels during the second quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in Energy Fuels during the second quarter worth $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Dennis Lyle Higgs sold 17,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.62, for a total transaction of $165,579.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU opened at $8.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.08 and a beta of 1.50. Energy Fuels Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.93 and a 1 year high of $11.39.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02). Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 1,815.46% and a negative return on equity of 17.28%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Energy Fuels Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UUUU shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Energy Fuels from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Energy Fuels, Inc is a mining development company, which engages in the exploration and evaluation of uranium and vanadium properties. The firm’s projects include Nichols Ranch, Alta Mesa, and White Mesa Mill. The company was founded by George E. L. Glasier and John David Mason in 1987 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

