Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 40,733 Shares of Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN) by 24.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 204,480 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,733 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.44% of Advent Technologies worth $1,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Advent Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $148,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Advent Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Advent Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $178,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Advent Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Advent Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $168,000. 41.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ADN opened at $7.17 on Friday. Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.56 and a 1-year high of $19.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.93.

Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.05). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Advent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

Advent Technologies Company Profile

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc operates as an advanced materials and technology development company. It develops, manufactures and assembles hydrogen fuel cell components. The company is headquartered in Boston, MA.

