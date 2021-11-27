Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $2.04 Million Holdings in GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its position in GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH) by 4.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 287,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,621 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in GTY Technology were worth $2,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in GTY Technology in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of GTY Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $87,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of GTY Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $108,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GTY Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of GTY Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GTYH stock opened at $6.54 on Friday. GTY Technology Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.45 and a 1 year high of $8.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.38 and its 200-day moving average is $6.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $376.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.13). GTY Technology had a negative net margin of 79.83% and a negative return on equity of 14.73%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GTY Technology Holdings Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other GTY Technology news, CEO Joel Mahoney sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $480,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Craig Ross sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,899 shares of company stock worth $797,105 over the last 90 days. 33.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of GTY Technology in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

GTY Technology Holdings, Inc is software as a service (“SaaS“) company that offers a cloud-based suite of solutions for the public sector, in North America. The company operates through six operating subsidiaries: Bonfire provides strategic sourcing and procurement software to enable confident and compliant spending decisions; CityBase provides government payment solutions to connect constituents with utilities and government agencies; eCivis offers a grants management system to maximize grant revenues and track performance; Open Counter provides government permitting software to guide applicants through complex permitting and licensing procedures; Questica offers budget preparation and management software to deliver on financial and non-financial strategic objectives; Sherpa provides public sector budgeting software and consulting services.

