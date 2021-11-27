Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 9,359 Shares of CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 123,443 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,359 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.30% of CURO Group worth $2,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in CURO Group by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 75,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 2,729 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in CURO Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in CURO Group by 158.1% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 34,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 20,924 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in CURO Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in CURO Group by 4.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 203,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,463,000 after purchasing an additional 8,610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael Mcknight sold 6,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $105,893.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $732,666. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 176,825 shares of company stock worth $3,130,493. 52.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CURO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on CURO Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CURO Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of CURO Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of CURO Group stock opened at $17.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.70, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. The company has a market cap of $711.96 million, a PE ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 2.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.57 and a 200 day moving average of $16.80. CURO Group Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $7.67 and a 52 week high of $20.81.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05. CURO Group had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 11.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that CURO Group Holdings Corp. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. CURO Group’s payout ratio is 21.26%.

About CURO Group

CURO Group Holdings Corp. is a consumer finance company, which engages in the provision of services and lending products for under banked consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The United States segment operates the Speedy Cash, Rapid Cash, and Avio Credit brands.

