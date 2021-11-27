Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Raised to Outperform at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Aegon (NYSE:AEG) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aegon from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.75.
AEG opened at $4.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.00 and its 200 day moving average is $4.70. Aegon has a 12-month low of $3.53 and a 12-month high of $5.29.
About Aegon
Aegon NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance, pensions, and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, The Netherlands, United Kingdom, International, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Activities. The Americas segment covers business units in the United States and Brazil, including any of the units? activities located outside these countries.
See Also: Strike Price
Receive News & Ratings for Aegon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aegon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.