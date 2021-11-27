Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Raised to Outperform at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Aegon (NYSE:AEG) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aegon from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.75.

AEG opened at $4.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.00 and its 200 day moving average is $4.70. Aegon has a 12-month low of $3.53 and a 12-month high of $5.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Aegon by 4.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 225,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 8,763 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Aegon by 54.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 187,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 66,303 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aegon in the second quarter worth $72,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Aegon by 312.5% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 7,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Aegon during the second quarter worth $177,000. Institutional investors own 5.82% of the company’s stock.

About Aegon

Aegon NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance, pensions, and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, The Netherlands, United Kingdom, International, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Activities. The Americas segment covers business units in the United States and Brazil, including any of the units? activities located outside these countries.

