Insider Selling: The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) EVP Sells $960,019.35 in Stock

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 6,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.87, for a total transaction of $960,019.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $153.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $156.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.67. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.57 and a 1 year high of $163.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $8.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.75 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.70%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the third quarter worth about $206,237,000. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $129,823,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,428,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $213,679,000 after acquiring an additional 415,506 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,450,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $217,186,000 after acquiring an additional 390,974 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,019,557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $154,983,000 after acquiring an additional 330,431 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

