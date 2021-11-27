Insider Selling: Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) COO Sells $855,080.18 in Stock

Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) COO Andrew F. Burton sold 6,574 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.07, for a total transaction of $855,080.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:RPD opened at $124.42 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.63 and a beta of 1.31. Rapid7, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.19 and a 1 year high of $145.00.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.62. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 26.29% and a negative return on equity of 177.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RPD. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Rapid7 by 1.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Rapid7 by 2.7% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Rapid7 by 2.4% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Rapid7 by 57.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in Rapid7 by 6.7% in the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,830 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 99.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RPD shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $141.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.60.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

Recommended Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.