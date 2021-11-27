Zacks Investment Research Lowers BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BellRing Brands, Inc. manufactures and sells nutrition products. The company offers protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders and nutrition bars and supplements. It offers products under the Premier Protein, Dymatize and PowerBar, as well as Joint Juice and Supreme Protein brands. BellRing Brands, Inc. is based in St. Louis, Missouri. “

Get BellRing Brands alerts:

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BRBR. Citigroup reduced their price objective on BellRing Brands from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on BellRing Brands from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Truist Financial downgraded BellRing Brands to a hold rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Securities reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Truist cut shares of BellRing Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.00.

Shares of BRBR opened at $24.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $975.90 million, a P/E ratio of 34.79, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.78. BellRing Brands has a one year low of $20.13 and a one year high of $34.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.68.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 1.32% and a net margin of 2.21%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BellRing Brands will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of BellRing Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of BellRing Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BellRing Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 177.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BellRing Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors own 99.80% of the company’s stock.

About BellRing Brands

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands.

Read More: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BellRing Brands (BRBR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BellRing Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BellRing Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.