Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Price Target Cut to $316.00

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $364.00 to $316.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BURL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Burlington Stores from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Burlington Stores from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $380.00 to $427.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $351.37.

Shares of NYSE:BURL opened at $283.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.94 billion, a PE ratio of 43.40 and a beta of 0.90. Burlington Stores has a 52 week low of $217.38 and a 52 week high of $357.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $282.40 and its 200 day moving average is $307.46.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 94.30%. The company’s revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Burlington Stores by 6.3% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,760,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in Burlington Stores in the second quarter worth about $5,478,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Burlington Stores by 13.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 12,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,952,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Burlington Stores in the second quarter worth about $2,994,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Burlington Stores by 11.9% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,753,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter.

Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

