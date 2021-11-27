Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Price Target Cut to $316.00

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $364.00 to $316.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.
BURL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Burlington Stores from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Burlington Stores from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $380.00 to $427.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $351.37.
Shares of NYSE:BURL opened at $283.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.94 billion, a PE ratio of 43.40 and a beta of 0.90. Burlington Stores has a 52 week low of $217.38 and a 52 week high of $357.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $282.40 and its 200 day moving average is $307.46.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Burlington Stores by 6.3% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,760,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in Burlington Stores in the second quarter worth about $5,478,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Burlington Stores by 13.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 12,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,952,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Burlington Stores in the second quarter worth about $2,994,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Burlington Stores by 11.9% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,753,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter.
About Burlington Stores
Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.
